Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

CALA opened at $3.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

