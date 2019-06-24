Brokerages Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) PT at $1.83

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,656. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.45. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

