Brokerages Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. Amyris reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director L John Doerr bought 2,832,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $14,502,092.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $28,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Kung bought 913,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,348,398.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $17,131.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,478,338 shares of company stock worth $38,172,390. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 44.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 260.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amyris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 555,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,377. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

