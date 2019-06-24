Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.14.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$20.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -178.67%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

