Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of SASR opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9,406.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

