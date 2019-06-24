Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BKI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,645. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

