BidaskClub Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 314.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

