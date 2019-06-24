BidaskClub Upgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Perficient has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,173.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $2,382,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,597.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,205. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,731 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.