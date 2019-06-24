BidaskClub Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $314.86 million, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 8,330 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.