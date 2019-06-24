Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 557.10 ($7.28) on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

