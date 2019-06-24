Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Beigene to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beigene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.28.

Beigene stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.52. Beigene has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $194.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $741,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $38,779,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,236 shares of company stock worth $8,286,319. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

