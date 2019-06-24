Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.07. 2,181,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$453.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

