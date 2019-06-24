Avacta Group’s (AVCT) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVCT stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.80) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avacta Group will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.