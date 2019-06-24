Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Director Sells $37,739,167.50 in Stock

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AFI opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.46. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

