Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Director Sells $37,739,167.50 in Stock

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AFI opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.46. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
