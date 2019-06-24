ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen raised shares of ArcBest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.13.

ARCB stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $684.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

