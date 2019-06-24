Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $9.50

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 285.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 513,187 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

