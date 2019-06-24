Analysts Expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. Vericel posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $297,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,125 shares of company stock worth $972,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,289,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Vericel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 548,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 598,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 2.79. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.