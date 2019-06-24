Amigo (LON:AMGO) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Amigo to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.97. Amigo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.06 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 7.45 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Amigo’s previous dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

