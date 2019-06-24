Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

