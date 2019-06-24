Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ABN Amro lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 71.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

