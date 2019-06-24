AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGNC. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.82 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 419,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 296,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

