1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) vs. James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Critical Review

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 James River Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

1347 Property Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.29%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than James River Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. James River Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance -1.69% -0.11% -0.03% James River Group 8.05% 10.63% 2.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.57 $800,000.00 N/A N/A James River Group $885.60 million 1.59 $63.83 million $2.33 20.00

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Summary

James River Group beats 1347 Property Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.