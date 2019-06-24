-$0.02 EPS Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TETRA Technologies reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.83 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.55. 311,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,977. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.