-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerohive Networks’ earnings. Aerohive Networks posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerohive Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerohive Networks.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIVE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.03. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

