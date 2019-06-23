Zacks Investment Research Lowers SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPCB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts expect that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 72,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

