Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

