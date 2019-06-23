Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

DAN opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. Dana has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dana by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 157,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dana by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

