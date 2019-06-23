Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Sell

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,614 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.