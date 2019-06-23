Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Designer Brands Inc. designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Company offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. Its operating segment consists of DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. Designer Brands Inc., formerly known as DSW Inc., is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBI. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CL King raised Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Designer Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Designer Brands stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,320,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBI. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Designer Brands (DBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.