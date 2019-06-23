Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. Verizon Communications also posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,172,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $587,143 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 107,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

