Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,539.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $102,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 402.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

