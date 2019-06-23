Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

WGO opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $102,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,226.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan L. Hughes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,539.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

