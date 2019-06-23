Whitbread’s (WTB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities cut Whitbread to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

WTB stock opened at GBX 4,510 ($58.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total value of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total value of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

