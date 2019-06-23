Warburg Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.60 ($39.07) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta stock opened at €52.50 ($61.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55. Varta has a 1 year low of €22.38 ($26.02) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($63.37).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.