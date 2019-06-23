Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

NYSE:VSI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Vitamin Shoppe has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 136,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.