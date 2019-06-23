Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $9,827,101.70 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.