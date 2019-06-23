Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $9,827,101.70 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.