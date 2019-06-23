Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 397.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $197,608,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 5,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,732,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 988,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.