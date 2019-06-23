Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Chairman Sells $4,700,243.20 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VTR opened at $70.32 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

