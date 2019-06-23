Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Chairman Sells $4,700,243.20 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE VTR opened at $70.32 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.