ValuEngine Downgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

