Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UTMD stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.