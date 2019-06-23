USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

USAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 2,948,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,240 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 815,585 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 594,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

USAT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,066. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $447.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.58.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

