United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,880 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

