UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $207,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $961,167. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.