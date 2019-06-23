Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Tuniu has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.65.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
