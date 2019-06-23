Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Tuniu has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.65.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,758,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

