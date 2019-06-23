Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $17,045.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $17,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Tricia Plouf sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tricia Plouf sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $17,400.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $5,702,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.1% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 161,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

