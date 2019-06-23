Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns Positive Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their positive rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.87. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.71% and a negative net margin of 388.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

