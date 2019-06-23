Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Telstra stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

