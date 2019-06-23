Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Synthorx an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Synthorx in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Synthorx in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ THOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,326. Synthorx has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Synthorx by 16.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in Synthorx during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

