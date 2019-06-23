SunTrust Banks Cuts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $68.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.76.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,661. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

