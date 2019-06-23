Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $28.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sprague Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprague Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

